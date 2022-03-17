New smartphone models from Huawei Technologies Co are seen at an electronics store in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Shutterstock
Ukraine invasion: Russian consumers rush to snap up Chinese smartphone stocks as the rouble’s value sinks
- Sales of smartphones from Huawei, Oppo and Vivo in Russia significantly increased in the first two weeks of March, according to data from mobile carrier MTS
- Chinese smartphone firms are credited with having sufficient stock in their warehouses in Russia to meet increased local demand
