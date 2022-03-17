Damaged vehicles and buildings in Kharkiv city center in Ukraine on March 16. Photo: AP Photo
War in Ukraine inflates price of neon for chip-making, but it might be good for China

  • The average price of industrial-grade neon in China shot up to nearly nine times from three weeks ago
  • Before Russia’s invasion, Ukraine produced about 40 per cent of the world’s neon, while China accounted for 30 per cent

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:39pm, 17 Mar, 2022

