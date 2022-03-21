Research projects involving gene editing, facial recognition and animal testing have prompted the Chinese government to push new regulations that cover the latest developments. Photo: Shutterstock
Research projects involving gene editing, facial recognition and animal testing have prompted the Chinese government to push new regulations that cover the latest developments. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Tech Trends

China strengthens ethics oversight on science and technology research projects involving humans and animals

  • The Chinese government has released new guidelines to improve the ethics review process on research projects in fields such as life sciences, medicine and AI
  • It requires institutions to set up an ethical committee to screen research activities involving humans and animals

Topic |   China technology
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:20pm, 21 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Research projects involving gene editing, facial recognition and animal testing have prompted the Chinese government to push new regulations that cover the latest developments. Photo: Shutterstock
Research projects involving gene editing, facial recognition and animal testing have prompted the Chinese government to push new regulations that cover the latest developments. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE