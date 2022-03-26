A man walks on the debris of a burning house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 24, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
A man walks on the debris of a burning house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 24, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
NFTs
Tech /  Tech Trends

Ukraine launches NFT ‘Museum of War’ in crypto crowdfunding push

  • The ‘Meta History: Museum of War’ collection includes a cartoon-style image of an explosion and screengrabs of news reports
  • Ukraine says it has bought military supplies with crypto donations, such as bulletproof vests, helmets, lunches and medicines

Topic |   NFTs
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:27am, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks on the debris of a burning house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 24, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
A man walks on the debris of a burning house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 24, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE