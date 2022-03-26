A man walks on the debris of a burning house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 24, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
Ukraine launches NFT ‘Museum of War’ in crypto crowdfunding push
- The ‘Meta History: Museum of War’ collection includes a cartoon-style image of an explosion and screengrabs of news reports
- Ukraine says it has bought military supplies with crypto donations, such as bulletproof vests, helmets, lunches and medicines
