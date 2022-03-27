The new metaverse alliance in Guangzhou reflects how the concept has become increasingly popular with Chinese technology companies and a growing number of investors. Photo: Shutterstock
Big Tech companies in Guangzhou heat up China’s metaverse race through new local government-backed industry alliance

  • Five tech companies, including a NetEase unit and 37Games, have formed the Guangzhou Metaverse Innovation Association
  • The alliance aims to serve as the southern city’s first salvo in the race to build China’s metaverse ecosystem

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 8:26pm, 27 Mar, 2022

The new metaverse alliance in Guangzhou reflects how the concept has become increasingly popular with Chinese technology companies and a growing number of investors. Photo: Shutterstock
