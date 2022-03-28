A new metaverse system allows Communist Party members to take part in virtual activities, according to Chinese company Mengke VR. Photo: Handout
Communist Party school in China taps metaverse concept to train cadres

  • The Chinese Academy of Governance has deployed the country’s first metaverse-empowered party-building system
  • The system is said to allow participants to move around and communicate using their virtual 3D avatars

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 9:00pm, 28 Mar, 2022

