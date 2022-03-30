Hong Kong-listed Kuaishou says it expects to turn profitable within 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Short-video giant Kuaishou expects to break even in 2022 but China is tightening control on live streaming
- Kuaishou Technology delivers solid financial results for 2021, with net loss narrowing to 78 billion yuan
- On Tuesday, Beijing publishes new guidelines to further regulate profit-making practices in live streaming
Topic | Kuaishou
Hong Kong-listed Kuaishou says it expects to turn profitable within 2022. Photo: Bloomberg