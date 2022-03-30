Samsung Electronics’ memory modules are arranged for a photograph in Seoul, July 9, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war: Washington said to eye chip alliance with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan to squeeze China
- The proposal was rejected by Seoul over fears that Beijing would retaliate against Samsung and SK Hynix, which have invested billions of dollars in China chip fabs
- Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which triggered a global chip shortage, Washington has been looking for ways to reduce its supply chain reliance on China
