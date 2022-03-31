The logo for Tencent’s WeChat app is arranged for a photograph on a smartphone in Hong Kong on August 7, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
NFTs
WeChat suspends a dozen NFT public accounts to clean up crypto speculation and reselling

  • Content from the public accounts, which marketed digital collectibles, is no longer visible or searchable on Tencent’s messaging app
  • Chinese Big Tech companies have ramped up efforts to rein in NFT-related content amid concern from the government about speculation

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 1:30pm, 31 Mar, 2022

