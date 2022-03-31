The logo for Tencent’s WeChat app is arranged for a photograph on a smartphone in Hong Kong on August 7, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
WeChat suspends a dozen NFT public accounts to clean up crypto speculation and reselling
- Content from the public accounts, which marketed digital collectibles, is no longer visible or searchable on Tencent’s messaging app
- Chinese Big Tech companies have ramped up efforts to rein in NFT-related content amid concern from the government about speculation
Topic | NFTs
