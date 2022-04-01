A quarantined man lowers a bag on a rope to a woman standing on the street in Shanghai, March 29, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Shanghai residents rely on group chats, shared documents to survive lockdown
- Two widely circulated medical-related documents were initiated online by local college students after the recent Covid-19 outbreak in the city
- Amid the Pudong lockdown, more than 20 hospitals have closed their regular outpatient services, adding pressure to stretched medical resources
