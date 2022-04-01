Fans of late Canto-pop singer Leslie Cheung offer wreaths outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Central, Hong Kong on the anniversary of his death on April 1, 2014. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Remastered Leslie Cheung Passion Tour concert launches on Friday to mark anniversary of Canto-pop star’s death
- Tencent Media Lab is set to release on Friday night the 4K video of Cheung’s 2000 concert series, enhanced using AI
- The improved footage will make it possible for viewers to see details, such as Cheung’s hair strands, the team says
