Despite complaints of over work and a highly competitive environment, China’s young jobseekers are not giving up on the sector yet. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s tech sector is losing its shine but remains top career choice for young talent

  • Beijing’s crackdown on Big Tech, delisting risks for Chinese companies in the US, and poor consumer sentiment amid the global pandemic created a perfect storm
  • The contraction in number of new hires comes at a time when China expects to see an unprecedented 10 million new graduates this summer

Yaling Jiang
Updated: 10:00am, 3 Apr, 2022

