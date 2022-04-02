People buy vegetables and fruit at a wet market in North Point, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang
Hong Kong e-commerce start-up Zirkol aims to compete with the city’s wet markets on price

  • Shopping app Zirkol, founded in July 2020, saw its weekly order numbers jump 500 per cent in the second week of March
  • In February, Hong Kong’s online retail sales made up 10.8 per cent of total retail, according to the city government’s Census and Statistics Department

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Apr, 2022

