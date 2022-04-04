A worker works on the assembly line at a factory of vehicle manufacturer BYD in Xian. Photo: Xinhua
Buffet-backed BYD stops making oil-fuelled cars in complete shift to electric vehicles
- The Shenzhen-based car maker says it now only produces electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles
- BYD’s decision follows China’s pledge in 2020 to hit peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
Topic | BYD
