A worker works on the assembly line at a factory of vehicle manufacturer BYD in Xian. Photo: Xinhua
BYD
Buffet-backed BYD stops making oil-fuelled cars in complete shift to electric vehicles

  • The Shenzhen-based car maker says it now only produces electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles
  • BYD’s decision follows China’s pledge in 2020 to hit peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 5:00pm, 4 Apr, 2022

