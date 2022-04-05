Chinese provincial broadcaster Shandong Television says its digital collectibles will revolve around the themes of cultural heritage, ancient architecture and natural scenery. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese provincial broadcaster Shandong Television says its digital collectibles will revolve around the themes of cultural heritage, ancient architecture and natural scenery. Photo: Shutterstock
NFTs
Tech /  Tech Trends

Chinese broadcaster Shandong Television pursues NFT, metaverse projects as country’s media firms tap into virtual assets

  • Shandong Television plans to build its own blockchain infrastructure to support its digital collectibles, while developing ‘a series of metaverse products’
  • The provincial broadcaster’s foray into NFTs comes months after state-owned Xinhua announced the country’s first “news digital collectibles”

Topic |   NFTs
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 7:30pm, 5 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese provincial broadcaster Shandong Television says its digital collectibles will revolve around the themes of cultural heritage, ancient architecture and natural scenery. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese provincial broadcaster Shandong Television says its digital collectibles will revolve around the themes of cultural heritage, ancient architecture and natural scenery. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE