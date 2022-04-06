A customer browses mobile phones in a retail store in the Sham Shui Po district of Hong Kong. Electronic waste has become an increasing problem in China, which is expected to have 6 billion discarded mobile phones by 2025. Photo: AFP
China to reach 6 billion discarded mobile phones by 2025, providing a largely untapped source of rare metals

  • Electronic waste in the world’s largest smartphone market is an increasing problem after mobile phone ownership reached 1.8 billion units in 2021
  • Smartphones contain many precious and rare earth metals that make them valuable targets for recycling drives, as Beijing seeks to reduce carbon emissions

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 7:30am, 6 Apr, 2022

