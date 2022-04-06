Customers purchase vegetables at a supermarket ahead of a phased lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, March 31, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Customers purchase vegetables at a supermarket ahead of a phased lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, March 31, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Tech Trends

Shanghai Covid lockdown: Residents resort to phone calls, group buying to source essentials as food orders, express package deliveries disrupted

  • Most e-commerce merchants are not taking orders from Shanghai, with Alibaba’s Tmall informing users that all deliveries to the city have been postponed for seven days
  • Shanghai officials denied that all deliveries were suspended, saying that 11,000 food delivery couriers were on duty daily during the lockdown

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 6:55pm, 6 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Customers purchase vegetables at a supermarket ahead of a phased lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, March 31, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Customers purchase vegetables at a supermarket ahead of a phased lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, March 31, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE