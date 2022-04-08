Shanghai residents rush to buy groceries on March 28, a day after the government announced a two-stage city-wide lockdown. Photo: Tracy Qu
Shanghai residents rush to buy groceries on March 28, a day after the government announced a two-stage city-wide lockdown. Photo: Tracy Qu
Shanghai cyber watchdog warns against internet rumours as extended lockdown frays nerves

  • The Shanghai office of the Cyberspace Administration of China asks WeChat group members to obey the law
  • Rumours spread on Thursday that armed police would take over the city, while group buying would be suspended

Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 8 Apr, 2022

