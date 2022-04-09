Tokyo-based ALI Technologies opened sales of its Xturismo Limited flying motorbike in October last year. Photo: Handout
Star Wars fan and founder of flying motorbike start-up prepares to take his company public in Japan
- ALI Technologies, founded by former Merrill Lynch derivatives trader Shuhei Komatsu, plans to go public on Tokyo’s Mothers market for start-ups
- Several next-generation air mobility peers are already trading on New York exchanges, including Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, Lilium and Vertical Aerospace
Topic | IPO
