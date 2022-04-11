A worker in personal protective equipment collects swab sample in a neighborhood placed under lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Locked down and fed up Shanghai residents offered some hope as e-commerce giants start to bring deliveries back up to speed
- The strict Shanghai lockdown has resulted in loud online protests from residents who have struggled to put food on the table
- Residents rushed to JD.com to place orders for items such as oil, milk and tissues over the weekend as steps were taken to ensure supplies
