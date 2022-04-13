Huawei’s bonds and notes have proved popular with Chinese banks. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese telecoms giant Huawei speeds up bond sales to help fund expansion into software, services
- Company will issue 3 billion yuan (US$470 million) of short-term debt next week, a month after it sold 3 billion yuan in China’s interbank market
- Huawei is reinventing itself, morphing from a hardware-centric model to a combination of hardware, software, and services
Topic | Huawei
