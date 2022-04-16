China is expected to remain a tough play for foreign game developers. Photo: Getty
China is expected to remain a tough play for foreign game developers. Photo: Getty
Gaming
Tech /  Tech Trends

China gaming crackdown: approvals resume but no happy ever after for foreign studios under strict new regulatory regime

  • Although some big name foreign studios are still waiting for a breakthrough in China, many have already thrown in the towel
  • Despite an alluring total size of US$46 billion in revenues in 2021, China’s video games market is no longer an easy game

Topic |   Gaming
Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 1:07pm, 16 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China is expected to remain a tough play for foreign game developers. Photo: Getty
China is expected to remain a tough play for foreign game developers. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE