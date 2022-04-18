Trucks wait to pass through a checkpoint on a highway in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war: Trade flows between Shenzhen and Russia thin by nearly a third as freight forwarders bemoan Ukraine uncertainties
- Cargo flow volume between Shenzhen and Russia is an important sign of the overall health of trade between China and its northern neighbour
- As China’s Silicon Valley, Shenzhen’s exports to Russia are heavily focused on technology
Topic | China trade
