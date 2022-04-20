Shanghai is a semiconductor production hub for China, but recent Covid-19 lockdowns have upended supply chains. Photo: Shutterstock
US car chip maker Onsemi the latest to warn of Shanghai disruptions as supply chains remain strained
- A letter that appears to be from US chip maker Onsemi says its Shanghai distribution centre, one of four in Asia, has no date to resume operations
- The firm’s customers include suppliers to major carmakers like Ford and Audi, but its Chinese manufacturing facilities are located in other cities
