The South China Morning Post’s latest NFT collection contains the newspaper’s front pages from the second half of 1997, marking news events including the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. Photo: AFP Photo
South China Morning Post’s second NFT collection, featuring newspaper front pages in 1997, sold out in just over two hours
- The digital collectibles contain the newspaper’s coverage of historical events, including the handover of Hong Kong
- The project comes as an increasing number of media companies around the world have jumped on the NFT bandwagon
