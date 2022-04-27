Signage on the Lanvin headquarters building in Paris. Photo: AFP
Chinese-owned fashion group Lanvin aims to woo US consumers via Shopify ahead of New York listing
- Lanvin Group is expected to go public in New York next quarter after it agreed last month to merge with a ‘blank-cheque’ company backed by private equity firm Primavera Capital
- Formerly known as Fosun Fashion Group, Lanvin Group was created in 2017 as part of billionaire Guo Guangchang’s strategy to diversify his business portfolio
