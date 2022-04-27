Tougher regulations have dampened VC activity in China’s tech sector. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s internet sector sees steep drop in funding amid rising geopolitical and regulatory risks
- The plunge in funding follows an intense period of regulatory action that has targeted some of China’s biggest internet companies
- Tougher audit requirements for US-listed Chinese companies have also clipped the exit options for US dollar-denominated funds in China
Topic | Start-ups
Tougher regulations have dampened VC activity in China’s tech sector. Photo: Shutterstock