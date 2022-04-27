NetEase, China’s second-biggest video gaming company, has its headquarters in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Shutterstock
NetEase, China’s second-biggest video gaming company, has its headquarters in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Shutterstock
NetEase
Tech /  Tech Trends

NetEase CEO William Ding relinquishes corporate roles at subsidiary, as China’s internet chieftains scale back their duties

  • The NetEase founder recently stepped down as the legal representative, general manager and director of subsidiary Beijing NetEase Media Co
  • He joins other Big Tech leaders in China who have scaled back their corporate duties amid the industry’s tightened regulatory regime

Topic |   NetEase
Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
NetEase, China’s second-biggest video gaming company, has its headquarters in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Shutterstock
NetEase, China’s second-biggest video gaming company, has its headquarters in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE