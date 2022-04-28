Hangzhou, home to Alibaba, is following Shenzhen’s approach to ‘dynamic zero’. Photo:AFP
Hangzhou and Beijing follow Shenzhen’s approach to ‘dynamic zero’ by implementing mass testing for public transport and large venues

  • The southern tech hub of Shenzhen has managed to keep an early outbreak of Omicron under control through only a week of lockdown
  • China is facing its biggest Covid-19 crisis since the Spring of 2020, with Shanghai’s month-long lockdown disrupting supply chains

