Chinese people surf the web at an internet cafe in Beijing’s university district in 2003. China Computerworld, a decades-old magazine jointly launched by a US media firm and the Chinese government, announced it is ceasing operations. Photo: EPA
China Computerworld, the only official Sino-US joint publication, ceases operation amid financial losses
- China Computerworld was created in 1980 by US media firm IDG and China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
- At least 40 employees have not been paid since February, and about 20 are considering legal actions, according to an employee
