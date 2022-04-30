WeChat will display the publisher’s location based on their IP address alongside news posts on WeChat Public Accounts. Photo: Shutterstock
WeChat will display the publisher’s location based on their IP address alongside news posts on WeChat Public Accounts. Photo: Shutterstock
WeChat
Tech /  Tech Trends

WeChat joins Weibo to display location when users post on public accounts, as it complies with efforts to censor rumours and content deemed harmful

  • The measure is to maintain ‘internet order and crack down on rumours’, WeChat said
  • China’s most popular online platforms have all implemented the location display functions, covering well over a billion internet users

Topic |   WeChat
Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:59am, 30 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
WeChat will display the publisher’s location based on their IP address alongside news posts on WeChat Public Accounts. Photo: Shutterstock
WeChat will display the publisher’s location based on their IP address alongside news posts on WeChat Public Accounts. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE