Stanley Liu (left), one of the co-founders of daohouer.com. Photo: Handout
Stanley Liu (left), one of the co-founders of daohouer.com. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Tech Trends

Independent self-help tools flourish outside Big Tech platforms as Shanghai’s residents come together to beat lockdown

  • A wave of online questionnaires, mini-programmes and online documents emerged in the initial days of Shanghai’s Covid-19 flare-up
  • Several self-help digital websites and tools have surfaced to handle a bigger volume of requests or to suit special purposes amid Shanghai lockdown

Topic |   Social media
Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Stanley Liu (left), one of the co-founders of daohouer.com. Photo: Handout
Stanley Liu (left), one of the co-founders of daohouer.com. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE