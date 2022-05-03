Stanley Liu (left), one of the co-founders of daohouer.com. Photo: Handout
Independent self-help tools flourish outside Big Tech platforms as Shanghai’s residents come together to beat lockdown
- A wave of online questionnaires, mini-programmes and online documents emerged in the initial days of Shanghai’s Covid-19 flare-up
- Several self-help digital websites and tools have surfaced to handle a bigger volume of requests or to suit special purposes amid Shanghai lockdown
Topic | Social media
Stanley Liu (left), one of the co-founders of daohouer.com. Photo: Handout