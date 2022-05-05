Students from Peking University recite the joining oath of the Communist Youth League in Beijing. Photo: China Daily
China’s Communist Youth League the latest state-backed group to embrace NFTs, with tokens marking its centennial
- Featuring the league’s official mascot, the 54,000 NFTs were taken within an hour but like other digital collectibles in China, are not allowed to be traded
- Separately, Peking University issued 20,000 digital collectibles in the form of alumni cards to commemorate May 4 as well as the school’s 124th anniversary
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Students from Peking University recite the joining oath of the Communist Youth League in Beijing. Photo: China Daily