Students from Peking University recite the joining oath of the Communist Youth League in Beijing. Photo: China Daily
China’s Communist Youth League the latest state-backed group to embrace NFTs, with tokens marking its centennial

  • Featuring the league’s official mascot, the 54,000 NFTs were taken within an hour but like other digital collectibles in China, are not allowed to be traded
  • Separately, Peking University issued 20,000 digital collectibles in the form of alumni cards to commemorate May 4 as well as the school’s 124th anniversary

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 1:00pm, 5 May, 2022

