A representation of th Ethereum cryptocurrency ether seen next to non-fungible tokens of Yuga Labs’ “Bored Ape Yacht Club” collection displayed on its website on March 24. Photo: Reuters
Popular NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club hit harder than bitcoin in crypto downturn
- BAYC’s average sales price plummeted 29 per cent in a week, reversing a previous trend of blue-chip NFT collections outperforming the rest of the crypto market
- Bitcoin and ether have fallen 17 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, over the past week, while stablecoin TerraUSD has lost its peg to the US dollar
