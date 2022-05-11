An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong. A global cryptocurrency sell-off has drawn the interest of Chinese social media users despite a ban in crypto trading in the country. Photo: AP Photo
An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong. A global cryptocurrency sell-off has drawn the interest of Chinese social media users despite a ban in crypto trading in the country. Photo: AP Photo
Crypto sell-off draws avid online discussions in China despite ban on bitcoin, Luna trading

  • Luna, a cryptocurrency that saw its prices plunge over 80 per cent on Tuesday, was a top trending search term on Chinese social media platform Weibo
  • Despite Beijing’s ban on cryptocurrency trading, enthusiasts in the country are known to have found workarounds to skirt the restrictions

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 12:27am, 12 May, 2022

