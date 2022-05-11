An attendee wears a Oculus VR Inc virtual reality headset during a demonstration of the Metaverse on the Accenture Plc stand on day two of MWC Barcelona on March 1. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s state-backed metaverse committee aims to help industry join the ‘racetrack of the digital economy’
- The state-backed China Computer Industry Association says it created a metaverse committee to help fund start-ups and draft industry standards
- Multiple city governments have announced plans to help develop the metaverse over the next five years, despite warnings in state media about market ‘mania’
