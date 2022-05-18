A-Soul virtual idol Carol was dismissed this month from the five-member girl group developed by ByteDance’s gaming unit Nuverse and Chinese artist agency YH Entertainment Group. Photo: Handout
Dismissal of a ByteDance-owned virtual singer prompts backlash, claims of abuse, signalling challenges for booming industry
- Fans of the five-member girl group A-Soul were angered after the dismissal of the character Carol, leading to allegations of worker abuse
- Virtual idols are cheaper to create than turning a real person into a star, but they are still animated by real performers behind the screen
