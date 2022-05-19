Questions about spam and content ownership have plagued traditional social networks, but Lens Protocol thinks blockchain is the solution. Photo: Shutterstock
Crypto-based Twitter alternative Lens Protocol addresses problems Elon Musk says he wants to solve, founder says
- Lens Protocol links user posts to NFTs, giving creators ownership of their content on the platform
- Founder Stani Kulechov says blockchain-based tools can help verify identities, prevent spam and present an open system
