Shenzhen-based warehouse robot start-up Hai Robotics. Photo: Handout
China robot unicorn Hai Robotics eyes international expansion as market for warehouse automation cranks up

  • Hai Robotics makes robots for moving and sorting boxes in warehouses, a market estimated to reach US$41 billion globally by 2027
  • Hai Robotics says its system can replace 60 to 70 per cent of warehouse workers

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 9:00am, 20 May, 2022

