Shenzhen-based warehouse robot start-up Hai Robotics. Photo: Handout
China robot unicorn Hai Robotics eyes international expansion as market for warehouse automation cranks up
- Hai Robotics makes robots for moving and sorting boxes in warehouses, a market estimated to reach US$41 billion globally by 2027
- Hai Robotics says its system can replace 60 to 70 per cent of warehouse workers
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Shenzhen-based warehouse robot start-up Hai Robotics. Photo: Handout