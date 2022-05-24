A Beijing resident gets tested for Covid-19 on May 23. Photo: Simon Song
A Beijing resident gets tested for Covid-19 on May 23. Photo: Simon Song
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s online maps dotted with Covid-testing booths as testing becomes routine under zero-Covid strategy

  • Online map services of Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent now contain the locations of Covid-19 testing booths in major cities such as Shenzhen
  • The Chinese government has been heavily reliant on digital screening and tracking since 2020 to control the transmission of the coronavirus

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 6:00am, 24 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Beijing resident gets tested for Covid-19 on May 23. Photo: Simon Song
A Beijing resident gets tested for Covid-19 on May 23. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE