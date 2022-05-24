Hong Kong is seen as a top regional hub for technology set for further expansion - survey. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong still a regional tech hub for AI and big data but more work needed to provide solid regulatory framework: survey
- The city is considered an attractive location to build an AI or big data business because of its role as a financial hub, according to survey
- The survey’s publication comes as Hong Kong has been ramping up efforts to support the tech sector in recent years
