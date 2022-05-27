The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can actually own the digital items they create and collect. Photo: Handout
Big blockchain advocates in Hong Kong, like Animoca Brands, continue to see a crypto future despite market downturn
- Animoca Brands is one of the most active investors in the NFT space globally, boasting a portfolio of more than 200 companies and projects
- Founder Yat Siu expects the current mindset to change when more goods and services are transacted ‘natively’ with cryptocurrencies
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can actually own the digital items they create and collect. Photo: Handout