The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can actually own the digital items they create and collect. Photo: Handout
NFTs
Big blockchain advocates in Hong Kong, like Animoca Brands, continue to see a crypto future despite market downturn

  • Animoca Brands is one of the most active investors in the NFT space globally, boasting a portfolio of more than 200 companies and projects
  • Founder Yat Siu expects the current mindset to change when more goods and services are transacted ‘natively’ with cryptocurrencies

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 9:00am, 27 May, 2022

