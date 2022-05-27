Stepn lets users create NFT trainers. Photo: Handout
China cryptocurrency regulations prompt popular NFT-based ‘move-to-earn’ game Stepn to block mainland users
- Users based in China should make their own arrangements for their assets, because service to mainland users will stop on July 15, the game developer said
- The game boasts 580,000 players worldwide and claimed to make US$20 million in profit in the first quarter
