Shanghai-based Dazzle Fashion joined the Metaverse Fashion Week event on blockchain-based Decentraland in March. Photo: Handout
China’s tech giants test the waters in fashion metaverse despite slim chance of profits
- Social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu, known as the Instagram of China, is selling virtual fashion items in the form of non-fungible tokens
- In March, Shanghai’s Dazzle Fashion joined Western peers including Dolce & Gabbana and Diesel to participate in Metaverse Fashion Week on Decentraland
