NFT owners in China are not permitted to resell the items for profit. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent-backed online literature platform the latest Chinese firm to jump on NFT bandwagon
- The platform is built on COL’s extensive digital library, numbering more than 5.1 million assets covering animation, drama, novels and games
- Similar to other so-called digital collectible platforms in China, the Fifth Prism app is only available to those 18 years or older who reside on the Chinese mainland
