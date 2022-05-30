The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can own the digital items they create and collect. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong NFT gamers among the world’s most enthusiastic, only behind Indian players: survey
- Hong Kong ranks second out of 26 countries and regions in the adoption of play-to-earn NFT games, a Finder survey found
- The city is only behind India in the adoption of NFT games, and it leads the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines
