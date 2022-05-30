A delivery worker waits for a dinner order at a restaurant offering only take-out services due to Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing, May 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
A delivery worker waits for a dinner order at a restaurant offering only take-out services due to Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing, May 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
ByteDance
Tech /  Tech Trends

Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, will charge restaurants, hotels to promote on the platform

  • Under the new policy, restaurants will pay 2.5 per cent of the order’s transaction amount, while hotels will be charged 4.5 per cent
  • With daily active users of 600 million, Douyin is approaching saturation point in China and is up against fierce competition from rival video platforms

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 30 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A delivery worker waits for a dinner order at a restaurant offering only take-out services due to Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing, May 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
A delivery worker waits for a dinner order at a restaurant offering only take-out services due to Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing, May 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE