A delivery worker waits for a dinner order at a restaurant offering only take-out services due to Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing, May 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, will charge restaurants, hotels to promote on the platform
- Under the new policy, restaurants will pay 2.5 per cent of the order’s transaction amount, while hotels will be charged 4.5 per cent
- With daily active users of 600 million, Douyin is approaching saturation point in China and is up against fierce competition from rival video platforms
