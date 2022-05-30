StepVR says its products allow people to experience a metaverse like the one depicted in the film Ready Player One. Photo: Handout
China’s StepVR readies immersive VR experience that goes beyond Meta’s Oculus ‘toy’ headsets, founder says
- CEO Guo Cheng said his company’s VR Gates01 will allow consumers to experience an immersive metaverse that he compared to the film Ready Player One
- For now, the new system contained in a large, open-air box must be experienced in stores, but StepVR says a US$2,000 family edition is in the works
