Honor, which was spun off by Huawei Technologies Co in 2020, has entered 16 new overseas markets this year. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s next-generation Android smartphone makers, led by Honor and Realme, seek big push overseas as sales at home falter
- Their sharpened focus on international markets reflects an industrywide concern over declining sales in mainland China, the world’s biggest smartphone market
- First-quarter shipments in the country decreased 14 per cent year on year to 74.2 million units amid weak consumer spending and Covid-19-related disruptions
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Honor, which was spun off by Huawei Technologies Co in 2020, has entered 16 new overseas markets this year. Photo: Shutterstock