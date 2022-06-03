Weak consumer sentiment owing to increased global economic uncertainty and surging inflation amid the war in Ukraine are also expected to impact global smartphone shipments this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Global smartphone shipments to contract in 2022 as China’s Covid-19 lockdowns disrupt manufacturing, logistics
- Total smartphone shipments are expected to reach 1.36 billion units this year, down 3 per cent from 1.39 billion in 2021, according to Counterpoint Research
- It said China’s zero-Covid-19 measures have slowed its economy, causing a global chain reaction amid the country’s closed factories and rising logistics costs
